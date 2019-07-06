Kukunda Judith
10:05

Mubende Evictees Want Justice Mulangira Off Their Matter

6 Jul 2019
A Copy of the petition from Mubende evictees to the Chief Justice

In short
Francis Kyeyune, Mubende District Police Commander, Martin Okoyo and the Attorney General of Uganda. The matter is before Justice Joseph Murangira whom they accuse of siding with their tormentors. The families were evicted from their homes in 2018.

 

Tagged with: justice joseph murangira lawyer eron kiiza mubende evictions

