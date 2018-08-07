Mubende-Kasanda Gold Miners in Fresh Contest for Licenses

Some of the artisanal miners assembling gold containing dust known as Muchanga at Lubaali Gold site in Kasanda- Mubende. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Herbert Ssempala, the Manager of Kitumbi Kayonza Miners Association Ltd, says they are now operating on 120 hectares of land, which covers only three location licenses. He is worried that as the artisan miners continue to return, the operational area will not be enough for them.