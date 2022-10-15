In short
In his address to the nation on Saturday evening , museveni suspended movement from anywhere to the two districts and from the two districts to other parts of the country. Movement from Mubende to Kassanda is also prohibited. The president also instituted a curfew suspending movement outside ones home between 7pm to 6am.
Mubende, Kassanda Districts Under 21-Day Lockdown
15 Oct 2022
