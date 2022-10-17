In short
Government confirmed the outbreak of the Ebola Sudan variant on 20th September, 2022 in Mubende District and as of 16th October, 2022, the Ministry of Health had confirmed 60 cases of Ebola out of which, 24 people recovered, 11 currently on admission while 25 died.
Mubende MPs Petition Prime Minister Over Ebola Restrictions Top story17 Oct 2022, 23:48 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Ebola
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.