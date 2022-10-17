Olive Nakatudde
23:58

Mubende MPs Petition Prime Minister Over Ebola Restrictions Top story

17 Oct 2022, 23:48 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
Police officers on Mubende Highway

Police officers on Mubende Highway

In short
Government confirmed the outbreak of the Ebola Sudan variant on 20th September, 2022 in Mubende District and as of 16th October, 2022, the Ministry of Health had confirmed 60 cases of Ebola out of which, 24 people recovered, 11 currently on admission while 25 died.

 

Tagged with: Ebola

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.