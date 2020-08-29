Mubende NRM Party Aspirants Challenge Credibility Voter Register

In short
At the display of the register on Friday, the aspirants expressed concern about some candidates who used their influence to include names of non-party members in the register while genuine members were scrapped.
Mubende NRM Party Aspirants Challenge Credibility Voter Register29 Aug 2020, 10:35 Comments 139 Views Mubende, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Report
In short
Tagged with: Alteration of NRM register
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.