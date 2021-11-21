Mubende Teachers’ College Gets Shs400m To Implement New Curriculum

In short
The Belgium government through VVOB - Education for Development has invested Shs415 million to support piggery, horticulture and other crop farming arrangements, cattle keeping and aquaculture at the Mubende based NTC.
Mubende Teachers’ College Gets Shs400m To Implement New Curriculum21 Nov 2021, 20:04 Comments 97 Views Mubende, Uganda Education Report
