Ephraim Kasozi
20:22

Mubende Teachers’ College Gets Shs400m To Implement New Curriculum

21 Nov 2021, 20:04 Comments 97 Views Mubende, Uganda Education Report
Student teachers demonistrate part of the irrigation project

Student teachers demonistrate part of the irrigation project

In short
The Belgium government through VVOB - Education for Development has invested Shs415 million to support piggery, horticulture and other crop farming arrangements, cattle keeping and aquaculture at the Mubende based NTC.

 

Tagged with: students, teachers, agriculture, funding
Mentioned: Education Ministry, Mubende NTC, Mubende District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.