Mubende Traders Stranded, Appeal Over Rotting Merchandise

In short
However, the traders and business operators along Mubende roadside market have castigated the authorities saying that they are stranded with perishable foods which they had just stocked before the lockdown was announced. The traders say that the lockdown announcement took them by surprise after they had just purchased food stuffs and stocked them in the market where they are now not allowed to access.
Mubende Traders Stranded, Appeal Over Rotting Merchandise17 Oct 2022, 19:15 Comments 164 Views Mubende, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: loses, roadside, traders, appeal, lockdown, ebola
Mentioned: Ministry of health, Uganda Police
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.