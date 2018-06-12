In short
The Makerere University Business School MUBS governing council has asked the chairperson Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, to step down for three months pending investigations into the recent rift between him and the institutions principal Prof. Wasswa Balunywa. The decision was preempted by a half day students and alumni demonstration at the institution premises where student demonstrators demanded for Prof. Baryamureebas resignation.
MUBS Council Ask Prof Baryamureeba to Step Aside 12 Jun 2018 Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
MUBS Principal Prof. Wasswa Balunywa addressing a section of demonstrating students at Nakawa. Login to license this image from 1$.
