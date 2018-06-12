MUBS Council Ask Prof Baryamureeba to Step Aside

In short

The Makerere University Business School MUBS governing council has asked the chairperson Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, to step down for three months pending investigations into the recent rift between him and the institutions principal Prof. Wasswa Balunywa. The decision was preempted by a half day students and alumni demonstration at the institution premises where student demonstrators demanded for Prof. Baryamureebas resignation.