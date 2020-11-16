MUBS Final Year Students Confused as Lecturers Strike

In short
Brian Muyomba, the Chairperson Makerere University Business School Academic Staff Association, says they have tried several peaceful means to bring the issue to the attention of the government in vain. He says they have resorted to industrial action after several engagements with staff and will only return to lecture rooms when their issue is resolved.
MUBS Final Year Students Confused as Lecturers Strike16 Nov 2020, 09:49 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
