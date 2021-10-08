MUBS Postpones Online Exams Due to System Breakdown

In short
“The school is experiencing technical challenges with the Makerere University Business School E-learning platform (MUBSEP) that are being addressed. Due to these challenges, the exams have been postponed and will be completed on October 17th,” Manyindo says in a circular to students.
MUBS Postpones Online Exams Due to System Breakdown8 Oct 2021, 08:05 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
