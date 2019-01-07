MUBS Staff Join Public Universities Strike

Albert Miwanda, the chairperson of the MUBS Academic Staff Association –MUBASA communicating the withdraw of labor to Prof. Balunywa Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The strike is part of the collective action by the Forum for Academic Staff of the Public Universities in Uganda to demand outstanding salary enhancements balance of 29.5 billion Shillings carried forward from the Financial Year 2017/2018.