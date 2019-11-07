In short
Romulus Tusingwiire, the MUBS guild president, says government’s claim that it was unable to fully fund public universities leading up to the 15% fees increment is incomprehensible.
Asiimwe is concerned about the huge number of political appointments including the presidential advisors, RDCs and ministers who she says are draining the treasury and denying education sector the funds to function.
MUBS Students Support Mak Tuition Strike Top story7 Nov 2019, 18:47 Comments 209 Views Human rights Education Updates
