Mubuku Farmers Worried as Irrigation Water Reduces

The farmers say that due to the reduced water volumes in the river, the scheme management has now resorted to rationing. Patrick Mwesige, a staff of the Mubuku Irrigation Scheme in charge of water, says the water in the river is not enough; affected by a dry spell, and human activities upstream which have affected the volumes in the canals.
Mubuku Farmers Worried as Irrigation Water Reduces22 Feb 2021, 19:34 Comments 214 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
