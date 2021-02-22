Basaija Idd
Mubuku Farmers Worried as Irrigation Water Reduces

Volumes of water in the canals has reduced affecting the levels of production

The farmers say that due to the reduced water volumes in the river, the scheme management has now resorted to rationing. Patrick Mwesige, a staff of the Mubuku Irrigation Scheme in charge of water, says the water in the river is not enough; affected by a dry spell, and human activities upstream which have affected the volumes in the canals.

 

