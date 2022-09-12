In short
Julius Mucunguzi shook hands with Queen Elizabeth II, carried an umbrella for her one rainy afternoon in London, sat at the dining table with her for a luncheon and attended several high-level meeting addressed by Her Majesty.
Mucunguzi: I Carried Queen's Umbrella, Had Lunch With Her12 Sep 2022, 18:40 Comments 210 Views Lifestyle Politics Profiles Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dinning with Queen Elizabeth II Julius Mucunguzi Metting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizebeth II Sir Donald McKinnon The Commonwealth
Mentioned: Commonwealth Summit
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.