Mudoma Loses Bid to be Gazetted As Umukuuka

The application by Mudoma which was filed against the Minister of Gender and Social Development and the Attorney General was dismissed by Lady Justice Margaret Apiny on grounds that his election was tainted with irregularities since he was elected by factions not recognized by the government.
Mudoma Loses Bid to be Gazetted As Umukuuka14 Sep 2022, 11:55 Comments 152 Views Court Report
