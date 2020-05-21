In short
Addressing the press at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council -UMSC headquaters at Old Kampala, the Muft said that although there shall be no congregational prayers, Muslims should pray in their homes.
Muft Mubaje Asks Muslims to Conduct Idd Prayers in Homes
