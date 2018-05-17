In short
In a message read on his behalf by the second Deputy Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council headquarters on Thursday afternoon to coincide with the beginning of Ramadhan, Sheikh Mubaje, said it is very sad and unfortunate that such strange acts are happening in Uganda.
Mufti Condemns Kidnaps, Brutal Murders
