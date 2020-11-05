Ahmed Wetaka
Mufti Eulogizes the Late Dr. Kaliisa Top story

5 Nov 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Sheikh Mubaje addressing journalists in his office recently

In short
Sheikh Mubaje said he learnt about the death of Dr. Kaliisa with sadness because of his devotion to the growth of Islam particularly in Uganda and internationally. He said the death of Dr. Kaliisa and other Muslim scholars in the past few days leaves a big dent in the Muslim community in the country.

 

