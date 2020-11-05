In short
Sheikh Mubaje said he learnt about the death of Dr. Kaliisa with sadness because of his devotion to the growth of Islam particularly in Uganda and internationally. He said the death of Dr. Kaliisa and other Muslim scholars in the past few days leaves a big dent in the Muslim community in the country.
Mufti Eulogizes the Late Dr. Kaliisa Top story5 Nov 2020, 17:32 Comments 215 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
