Mufti Fires Northern Regional Kadhi

6 Sep 2022, 07:02 Comments 167 Views Lira City East Division, Lira, Uganda Religion Human rights Northern Updates
Sheikh Shaban Mubaje inspecting an Health Center at Lira Primary school

Sheikh Shaban Mubaje inspecting an Health Center at Lira Primary school

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, who was on an official tour in the Lango region on Monday noted that Sheikh Abdul-Aziz Hussein has not been actively involved in developing and uniting the Muslim community in Lango.

 

