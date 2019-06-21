In short
Mufti Menk, a renowned motivational and inspirational speaker and Muslim scholar who lead the Juma prayers the national mosque at Old Kampala today said no single Muslim has a right to take the life of another.
Mufti Menk Calls for Peaceful Living Among Muslims21 Jun 2019, 18:31 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Tourism Updates
Dr. Ismail Ibn Musa Menk waves at the masses after presiding over Juma Prayers at National Mosque in Old Kampala
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.