In short
Prior to visiting Makindye Police barracks, the Mufti consulted Lt. Gen. Gutti who gave green light to the visit. Armed with the authorisation notice, the Mufti and his delegation stormed Makindye Military barracks this morning but were turned away without any explanation.
Mufti Turned Away from Makindye Military Barracks
12 Sep 2018
Mentioned: mufti of uganda makindye military police general court martial umsc haji abdallah kitatta
