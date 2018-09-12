URN Reporter
Mufti Turned Away from Makindye Military Barracks

12 Sep 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Mufti addressing journalists at Old Kampala URN Reporter

Mufti addressing journalists at Old Kampala

In short
Prior to visiting Makindye Police barracks, the Mufti consulted Lt. Gen. Gutti who gave green light to the visit. Armed with the authorisation notice, the Mufti and his delegation stormed Makindye Military barracks this morning but were turned away without any explanation.

 

