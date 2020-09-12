Mugabi, Kisekulo Lose Rakai, Kyotera NRM Primaries

In short
Kisekulo’s supporters had initially expected a walk-over in the race after claiming that Zziridamu was a weak candidate. But after the final tally of the polls held on Friday, Zziriddamu had collected 29,648 votes while Kisekulo scored 14,068 votes.
Mugabi, Kisekulo Lose Rakai, Kyotera NRM Primaries12 Sep 2020, 12:50 Comments 138 Views Kyotera, Uganda Politics Election Updates
In short
Mentioned: Security candidates supporters
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.