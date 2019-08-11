Christopher Tusiime
06:39

Muganzi Retained as Tooro Deputy Prime Minister Amid Wetland Encroachment Saga

11 Aug 2019, 06:36 Comments 174 Views Lifestyle Environment Report
Patrick Muganzi (middle) with Harriet Nyakake and Herbert Kwikira the Kingdom Deputy Attorney General during the swearing in ceromony.

Patrick Muganzi (middle) with Harriet Nyakake and Herbert Kwikira the Kingdom Deputy Attorney General during the swearing in ceromony.

In short
Muganzi was recently implicated for constructing houses and planting eucalyptus trees in Mugunu Wetland in Kabarole District.

 

Mentioned: Charles Mwanguhya Environment Management Godfrey Ruyonga Ministry of Water Mugunu Wetland Patrick Muganzi Tooro Kingdom Wetland Management

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.