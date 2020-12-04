Mugisha Muntu Survives Road Accident in Lamwo

In short
The incident occurred at Madi Kiloc village, Padibe West Sub County in Lamwo district when the front tyre of the presidential candidate’s car registration number UBF 612B flew off.
Mugisha Muntu Survives Road Accident in Lamwo4 Dec 2020, 18:38 Comments 503 Views Lamwo, Uganda Politics Northern Breaking news
Mugisha Muntu and Jeniffer Jones Nyeko Lamwo woman MP candidate foot after the accident Photo By Dan M Komakech
In short
