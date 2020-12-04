Dan Michael Komakech
18:43

Mugisha Muntu Survives Road Accident in Lamwo

4 Dec 2020, 18:38 Comments 503 Views Lamwo, Uganda Politics Northern Breaking news
Mugisha Muntu and Jeniffer Jones Nyeko Lamwo woman MP candidate foot after the accident Photo By Dan M Komakech

Mugisha Muntu and Jeniffer Jones Nyeko Lamwo woman MP candidate foot after the accident Photo By Dan M Komakech

In short
The incident occurred at Madi Kiloc village, Padibe West Sub County in Lamwo district when the front tyre of the presidential candidate’s car registration number UBF 612B flew off.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.