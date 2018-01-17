Muntu to Take Decision After Nationwide Consultations

In short
Muntu said he will discuss the findings of the consultations with the party leadership once he is done, adding that he hopes the leadership will listen to the views, which he thinks can drive the party and country forward.
Muntu to Take Decision After Nationwide Consultations17 Jan 2018, 07:03 Comments 62 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Politics Updates
Major General Mugisha Muntu with FDC members in Fort Portal.jpg Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.