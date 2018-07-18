Blanshe Musinguzi
Muhakanizi Blames Spiking Domestic Arrears on Politicians

In short
Government arrears have now exceeded one trillion Shillings, according to a report presented by Patrick Mweheire, the chairman of Uganda Bankers Association. They cover all short-term debts incurred by the government against unpaid procurement invoices for the supply of goods and services.

 

