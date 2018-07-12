David Rupiny
Muhakanizi Defends Taxes on Social Media and Mobile Money

In short
Muhakanizi says there is a need for a debate on taxation in order to reduce dependency on donors, and that all should contribute to increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio at least up to 18 percent.

 

