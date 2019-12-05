In short
Muhakanizi warns that any accounting officer who approves staff loans beyond the 50% of the gross pay and cause staff to go off the payroll will be held personally and pecuniary accountable.
Muhakanizi Warns Accounting Officers Over Loan Deductions
5 Dec 2019
In short
Tagged with: Loans MInistry of Finance accumulated arrears gross pay
Mentioned: Loan deductions
