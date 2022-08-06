Muhokya IDPs Seek to Meet President Museveni over Delayed Relocation

In short
Up to 1500 people were temporarily resettled in Muhokya sub-county after a series of floods and landslides displaced them from their homes in December 2020. But they are now seeking answers on why the process for their relocation and resettlement has stalled even after a presidential directive.
Muhokya IDPs Seek to Meet President Museveni over Delayed Relocation6 Aug 2022, 14:15 Comments 38 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Internally Displaced Persons' Muhokya IDPs
Mentioned: Muhokya IDPs
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.