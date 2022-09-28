Basaija Idd
16:06

Muhokya Town Council Passes Ordinance to Enforce Animal Control

28 Sep 2022, 16:02 Comments 92 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Updates
The Town Council Speaker Ernest Msereka says the by-law is meant to bring sanity into the town

Enerst Masereka, the town council speaker told URN that they have been forced to put up more stringent restrictions on animal rearing and movements within the town council to create order and also safeguard the town council from litigations in case of accidents caused by wandering animals.

 

