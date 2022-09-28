Muhokya Town Council Passes Ordinance to Enforce Animal Control

In short
Enerst Masereka, the town council speaker told URN that they have been forced to put up more stringent restrictions on animal rearing and movements within the town council to create order and also safeguard the town council from litigations in case of accidents caused by wandering animals.
Muhokya Town Council Passes Ordinance to Enforce Animal Control28 Sep 2022, 16:02 Comments 92 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Updates
Mentioned: Muhokya Town Council-MTC
