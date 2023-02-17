In short
Police acknowledged having picked up Muhoghya for his alleged links to the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebel group. They also explained that Muhoghya had slipped in a bathroom at Kireka where he sustained injuries that eventually led to his death.
Muhongya's Family Demands Compensation17 Feb 2023, 15:26 Comments 144 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Updates
Ezra Tindyebwa, Muhongya’s biological son says teh family needs ana explation from governmnet regarding the arrest and death of his father
