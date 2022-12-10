Muhoozi Has Freedom to Express Himself But Must be Conscious-Sseninde

In short
According to Sseninde, whereas the general has the freedom of expression and speech he must be conscious not to make comments that may destabilize the general political environment of the country and her neighbors.
Muhoozi Has Freedom to Express Himself But Must be Conscious-Sseninde10 Dec 2022, 14:12 Comments 153 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Politics Presidential Race Updates
Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde wants Ugandans to focus on development and refrain from Museveni-Muhoozi talk
In short
Tagged with: Gen. Muhoozi Kenerubaga NRM party
Mentioned: Gen. Muhoozi Kenerubaga
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.