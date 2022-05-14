Ochola O. Dominic
Muhoozi’s Birthday Parties, Tweets an Attempt to Overthrow Constitution – Prof Oloka

14 May 2022, 14:23 Comments 166 Views Crime Human rights Politics Interview
IMG_7556

With specific reference to Article 208 (2) of the Constitution, Prof Oloka illustrated that the UPDF shall be nonpartisan, national in character, patriotic, professional, and discipline among others which Muhoozi has already defied.

 

