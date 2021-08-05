Muhwezi Explains Role in Controversial Vehicle Tracking Deal

Rtd Maj Gen. Jim Muhwezi the chairperson of the NRM party Veterans League appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The Minister told parliament said that his role in signing the contract was based on a directive by President Yoweri Museveni. Muhwezi said that he received the directive on 13 June 2021 before his swearing-in as Minister.