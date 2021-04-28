MUK Guild Candidate Petitions Court over Change in Electoral Process

In short
Nalukwago through her lawyers of Centre for Legal Aid has filed her application at the Civil Division of High Court challenging the contents in a letter issued by the Acting Dean of Students Winifred Kabumbuli on Tuesday, April 27th 2021.
MUK Guild Candidate Petitions Court over Change in Electoral Process28 Apr 2021, 18:29 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: 86th Guild Elections Judith Nalukwago Judith Nalukwago, a 3rd year Bachelor of Dental Surgery student and a Guild Presidential hopeful Makerere University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.