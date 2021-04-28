Kukunda Judith
MUK Guild Candidate Petitions Court over Change in Electoral Process

28 Apr 2021, 18:29 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The applicant Judith Nalukwago and her lawyer Henry Byansi at the High Court.

In short
Nalukwago through her lawyers of Centre for Legal Aid has filed her application at the Civil Division of High Court challenging the contents in a letter issued by the Acting Dean of Students Winifred Kabumbuli on Tuesday, April 27th 2021.

 

