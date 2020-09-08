Mukaaku, Bwanika to Head Chameleon’s Campaign Team

-(L-R) Mabikke- Bwanika- Chameleon and Mukaaku dancing with Mayanja who unveiled him today as the heads of his campagin team

In short

Mukaaku will now head the task force as chairman, assisted by former Makindye East MP Michael Mabikk, who will also be in charge of finance, while Bwanika will serve as a senior advisor to the candidate. The team was unveiled today as chameleon unofficially declared himself the National Unity Platform endorsed candidate for the contest.