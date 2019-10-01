Wambuzi Reacheal
Mukoghotya's Two Goals Turn BUL's Fortunes in UPL

Buikwe, Uganda
Robert Mukoghotya leads his teammates in celebrating their second goal against Maroons FC.

In short
Mukoghotya who spoke to journalists after the match, said he is playing good football to earn himself a place in Congo's national team. "The reasons i keep persistent and focused on playing good football is to strive and earn myself a slot back home in the Congo national team," he said.

 

