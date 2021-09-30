Mukono Clinic Under Spotlight for Issuing Fake COVID-19 Certificates

In short
Trouble for Green cottage clinic started when they issued a COVID-19 negative certificate to Esther Nambowa, 28, a resident of Kikooza in Mukono Municipality on September 23, 2021, for her travel to Dubai for work on September 24. She was blocked at the airport because of presenting an invalid COVID-19 test certificate.
Mukono Clinic Under Spotlight for Issuing Fake COVID-19 Certificates30 Sep 2021, 17:47 Comments 128 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Business and finance Crime Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Fake Covid-19 tests
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.