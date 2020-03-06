Mukono Councillors Reject Tondeka Bus Company Partnership Proposal

In short
Councillors rejected the move saying Tondeka management should explain how the municipality will benefit from the project.
Mukono Councillors Reject Tondeka Bus Company Partnership Proposal6 Mar 2020, 16:50 Comments 116 Views Mukono, Uganda Local government Human rights Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Councillors Reject Tondeka Bus Company Partnership Proposal Ggoma and Central divisions The Municipal Deputy Speaker
Mentioned: Tondeka bus company mukono municipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.