Mukono COVID-19 Task Force Declines to Operationalize Party Branded Ambulances

In short
The Taskforce reached the decision after Mukono District Health Officer-DHO Steven Mulindwa informed the members that the District Woman Member of Parliament, Hanifah Nabukeera had donated an ambulance to ease emergence responses and referral of COVID-19 patients. He asked the task force to operationalize the ambulance to play its role.
Mukono COVID-19 Task Force Declines to Operationalize Party Branded Ambulances5 Aug 2021, 16:16 Comments 132 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Security Local government Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Mukono Covid-19 Task Force Decline to Operationalize Ambulances Donated with Political Brands
Mentioned: Covid-19 Task Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.