Mukono COVID-19 Task Force Declines to Operationalize Party Branded Ambulances

5 Aug 2021, 16:16 Comments 132 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Security Local government Editorial
An ambulance doanted to Nakifuma residents by Fred Ssimbwa.

In short
The Taskforce reached the decision after Mukono District Health Officer-DHO Steven Mulindwa informed the members that the District Woman Member of Parliament, Hanifah Nabukeera had donated an ambulance to ease emergence responses and referral of COVID-19 patients. He asked the task force to operationalize the ambulance to play its role.

 

Tagged with: Mukono Covid-19 Task Force Decline to Operationalize Ambulances Donated with Political Brands
Mentioned: Covid-19 Task Force

