Mukono Delegates Fault System Used to Elect CEC Members

20 Aug 2020, 17:32 Comments 146 Views Mukono, Uganda Polls Politics Election Gallery Report
Delagetes at Mukono participating in voting exercise at Grand Praclos.

Emmanuel Mbonye, one of the delegates, says the system is likely to fuel disunity in the party. He says in the past candidates would celebrate with all voters irrespective of whether or not they voted for them since it was done through secret ballot.

 

