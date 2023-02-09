Kimbowa Ivan
13:36

Mukono Diocese Constructs a One Kilometer Perimeter Wall to Stop Encroachment

9 Feb 2023, 13:32 Comments 53 Views Mukono, Uganda Religion Security Editorial
Bishop James William Ssebaggala

Bishop James William Ssebaggala

In short
Bishop Ssebaggala has revealed to URN that he decided to undertake the initiative of constructing a perimeter wall following the new wave of people who threaten to encroach on the the church farm land since they heard the news of his retirement.

 

Tagged with: Mukono Diocese Construct One Kilometer Perimeter Wall to Stop Encroachment on Nakanyonyi Church Land
Mentioned: Bishop James William Ssebaggala Mukono Diocese Nakanyonyi Church Land

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.