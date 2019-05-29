In short
Canon John Ssebudde, the Mukono Diocesan Secretary, says the synod and the diocesan chancellor are y handling the matter and are yet to give their final verdict that shall be respected. He says despite receiving information about the donation, they didn’t authorize the construction of classroom block.
Mukono Diocese, School Clash Over Newly Built Block Top story29 May 2019, 07:43 Comments 202 Views Buikwe, Uganda Education Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: Diocese, school clash over newly constructed building Haileybury Youth Trust charity organization Kawolo parish church
Mentioned: Buikwe District Lugazi Municipality Mukono Diocese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.