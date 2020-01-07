In short
According to the structural plan, the abattoir will comprise of storage facilities to avoid contamination and a collection center for waste products. About 80 pigs will be slaughtered at the facility each day once completed.
Mukono Diocese Secures UGX 500M For Construction of Modern Pig Abattoir Top story7 Jan 2020, 19:06 Comments 194 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Religion Report
