In short
Debrah Zawedde Ssetyabule, the Manager of Entrepreneurship center, says they are operating the workshop in partnership with Uganda Tailoring Association, which is responsible for producing and distribution of government masks in the country. He says they are also targeting the wider market of church founded schools and institutions.
Mukono Diocese Turns Nakanyonyi Conference Hall into Face Mask Factory Top story21 Sep 2020, 07:48 Comments 259 Views Mukono, Uganda Religion Business and finance Health Report
Dr Acheng commissioning Mukono diocesan face mask facility. It was blessed by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.