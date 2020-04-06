In short
Currently, the district is preparing Limkokwing university study centre, the former Namataba vocational Institute to serve as an isolation facility. The area Resident District Commissioner Fred Bamwine says due to its proximity to the capital, Kampala, Mukono district needs to be equally prepared for any eventualities.
Mukono District Given 500 Mattresses to Setup COVID -19 Isolation Facility
The Board Chairperson of Royikem Industries limited Ronald Nyanzi handing over the mattresses to the district task force officials.
