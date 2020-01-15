Mukono District, Municipal Officials Bicker Over Hospital Management

In short
However, the two administrative units have been bickering over the management of the facility since it was elevated to a hospital. Mukono municipal council officials led by the Mayor, George Fred Kagimu claimed that it was the municipal council, which pushed for the elevation of the facility to a health center IV to a General Hospital.
Mukono District, Municipal Officials Bicker Over Hospital Management15 Jan 2020, 11:21 Comments 224 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Minstry of Health Municipal Leaders Bitter Over Ministry Ordering Transfer of Hospital Management Responsibility to Mukono District permanent secretary in the MoH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.