Mukono District NRM Youth Candidate In Trouble for Doctoring His Age

According to the enrollment form obtained by URN, Kyeswa registered for the national ID on August 17, 2014, indicating that he was born in 1986 meaning that he is 34 years now. He, however, registered for the second time in August 2019 indicating that he was born in 1991, which makes him 29-years-old.
Mukono District NRM Youth Candidate In Trouble for Doctoring His Age23 Dec 2020, 09:26 Comments 155 Views Mukono, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Election Report
