Namajja Elizabeth
13:43

Mukono GBV Victims Don't Want to Report -LASPNET Committee

10 Jun 2022, 13:41 Comments 143 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Crime Lifestyle Editorial
The LASPNET CEO, Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa

The LASPNET CEO, Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa

In short
Rebecca Kisakye, a LASPNET watch committee member in Kiwanga-Kasokoso says that on several occasions she has been approached by some victims of GBV however, they decline to go to the police to file a complaint.

 

Tagged with: LASPNET Chief Executive Officer-CEO, Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa, Mukono GBV Victims Do not Want to Report their Abusers- LASPNET Watch Committee Members The Legal Aid Service Provider's Network-LASPNET
Mentioned: The Legal Aid Service Provider's Network-LASPNET

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.