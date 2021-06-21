Kimbowa Ivan
CoU and GoU Hospitals Charging Patients for Free Government Test Kits

21 Jun 2021, 17:23 Comments 187 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Human rights Crime Editorial
Main building of Mukono General Hospital.

Mukono CoU charges 40, 000 Shilling and the Mukono General Hospital charges 20, 000 Shillings per patient for the free kits that the government has supplied in order to decongest and speed up the process of identifying the positive infected persons.

 

